I was worn slap out, having weaved through the indomitable web of vehicles that make up I-20, 75/85, and downtown Atlanta. I passed by the Fox Theatre and hung a left onto Ponce and headed east, a setting sun at my back. I was on my way to Clarkston and Merhaba Shawarma.
Clarkston is the “most diverse square mile in America.” There is rich evidence of this. Surrounded by Buddhist Temples, Ethiopian Orthodox Churches, and a mosque, Merhaba Shawarma is on the corner of East Ponce and Market Street. It’s a quaint building, painted the blue, red, and color of the Eritrean flag.
The Arabic-to-English translation of Merhaba, by the way, means “welcome.”
I held the door as an older lady, stooped with age, donning a black-and-white hajib, welcomed me with a beaming smile and pleasant nod. What greeted me next was the intoxicating smell of shawarma permeating the air: grilled chicken, lamb, and turkey on a rotisserie spit. I looked around for St. Peter and the pearly gates, to no avail. I saw, however, ten others gathered round, chatting and chewing away the time.
Not one precious soul looked or spoke like me.
I ordered chicken shawarma plate, salad and water. Between shaving slices of the methodically-rotating chicken for my order, Manna Samuel, the sole proprietor, quizzed me on my roots. My Oma from Germany; a great-grandmother from Ireland. Brodies from Edinburgh, two generations back, I told her. Manna fled her home country of Eritrea, located on the northeastern tip of Africa, in 1989, a consequence of violent war with Ethiopia. She has owned Merhaba Shawarma for over a decade. Throughout our conversation, Manna made me forget the ever-present growling pangs of hunger, which is akin to getting blood from a turnip.
For over 40 years, Clarkston has been a home to thousands of resettled refugees. This diverse community has thoroughly enriched our state, economically and socially. Diversity fosters empathy; tyranny oppresses it. Failure to embrace diversity will leave a person – a nation – morally and spiritually bankrupt. A plethora of unique flowers will a beautiful bouquet make.
Around a quarter ‘til 8:00 p.m. or so, which marked closing time, Manna asked me if I enjoyed the shawarma, and if I needed anything else. I chewed, emphatically nodded, and requested a to-go plate. Identical order. There’s just something about leaving with a covered dish that makes one feel at home, welcomed. Like a grandmother’s hug.
Stay as long as you would like, she said, in between the gentle sweeps of her broom. I finished up around 8:10 and thanked her. As I walked out the door, Manna grabbed my arm: “Bring your family next time. Call to make sure I am here.” She loves Clarkston, but life in Eritrea – of home - occasionally beckons. I snapped a selfie with her and told her I would be back soon. Covid, however, had other plans. I had made a new friend that evening. Come June, my girls will make one, too.
As long as there are Manna Samuels in the world, our beautiful bouquets of diversity will continue to bloom.
And, we’ll be better for it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.