Writer-director Michael Mann’s 1995 epic crime thriller “Heat” was a solid critical and commercial hit, grossing $187 million worldwide, but its stature has only improved in the nearly three decades since its release. These days, the film – featuring an all-star cast including Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight, Ashley Judd and a host of others – is widely considered a masterpiece.

Not only that, but it also marks the first time Al Pacino and Robert De Niro shared the screen together – a single, riveting scene in which foes briefly set aside their cat-and-mouse game to have a cup of coffee. The movie went on to influence the next generation of filmmakers – particularly Christopher Nolan, whose “The Dark Knight” borrowed liberally from the film’s tone, score, cinematography and practical stunt sequences.

