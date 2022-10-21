An investigation from Carrollton Fire Department on an apartment fire led to the arrest of the Carrollton man who reported the incident to the property manager.

The Carrollton Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at Carrollton Club Apartments located at 1130 Cedar Street on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Dispatch advised responding firefighters that there was a report of a commercial fire at apartment L4 and that smoke was coming from the apartment and residents were being evacuated, per the report.

