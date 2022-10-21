An investigation from Carrollton Fire Department on an apartment fire led to the arrest of the Carrollton man who reported the incident to the property manager.
The Carrollton Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at Carrollton Club Apartments located at 1130 Cedar Street on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Dispatch advised responding firefighters that there was a report of a commercial fire at apartment L4 and that smoke was coming from the apartment and residents were being evacuated, per the report.
According to the report, when firefighters arrived on the scene nothing was showing from the outside of the apartment. Personnel made entry into the apartment and the fire was out upon arrival. According to Deputy Fire Chief Bill Lambert, the fire had been extinguished by the apartment’s maintenance employee.
According to Lambert, Carrollton Club Apartments are currently undergoing renovations and are moving residents to hotels in the meantime, so the particular apartment was vacant and secured with only maintenance and management having access. According to the report, the property manager stated that Kenneth Adams in a neighboring unit heard the fire alarm going off, saw smoke, and had to come to her officer to tell her that there was a fire in L4.
The manager opened the apartment with her key, saw the smoke and closed the door back. The maintenance supervisor used his key to open the backdoor to the apartment and extinguished the fire with a dry chemical fire extinguisher, per the report. Cardboard boxes had been burned and damaged the floor.
Through the fire department’s investigation, they were able to determine the alleged suspect to be Adams, the same person who reported the fire. Adams was arrested Thursday, Oct. 20, and charged with first degree arson and first degree burglary, due to missing items from L4 being found in his apartment. He was released from Carroll County Jail on Friday on a $15,000 bond.
