The Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office issued a press release on Friday announcing that Kilpatrick Key, 42, of Douglasville, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for Attempted Murder of his wife and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer in Douglas County.
According to the press release, on May 12, 2023, Key entered a negotiated guilty plea to a 15-count indictment charging Attempted Murder, Home Invasion, Aggravated Stalking, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault on a peace officer, Aggravated Battery, Fleeing a Police Office, and Cruelty to Children- First Degree. Senior Judge David T. Emerson presided over the plea and sentenced Key, as negotiated by the State, to life in prison with the possibility of parole. This was the maximum sentence allowed by law for Home Invasion. In exchange for the acceptance of the plea from Key, the state recommended to the Court that the sentences for all other charges run concurrent, rather than consecutive to his life sentence.
The charges against Key stemmed from an incident that took place in Douglas County on Sept. 28, 2020 at a residence in the Stewart’s Mill Community where Key’s estranged spouse lived. According to the press release, Key had been issued a Temporary Restraining Order which he violated when he broke into the home and proceeded to attack his spouse threatening her and their family. One of the family members was able to contact law enforcement who responded to the scene.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded and Key fled the residence managing to steal the deputy’s vehicle in the driveway. When the deputy attempted to prevent Key from taking his patrol vehicle, Key struck the deputy with the vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed. Other DCSO sheriff’s deputies pursued Key as he drove through the neighborhood until he crashed the vehicle and fled on foot before being quickly apprehended.
According to the press release, “Members of the Key family were present in court for the plea and supported this resolution of the case. The deputy suffered a broken rib and bruising to his abdomen. He and other members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also attended the plea at the Douglas County Superior Courthouse and supported this resolution to the case.
“My office commends the diligent and thorough work of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, especially that of lead investigator Lieutenant James ‘Jay’ Hayes. Chief Assistant District Attorney Jep Bendinger prosecuted the case with the assistance of Victim Advocate Allison Boon, both from the Coweta Judicial Circuit, due to a legal conflict by the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office,” Coweta District Attorney Herb Cranford said. “While the law requires that Key be eligible for parole in 30 years, it is my hope for the sake of his victims, particularly his family, that he never be released from prison.”
