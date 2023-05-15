The Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office issued a press release on Friday announcing that Kilpatrick Key, 42, of Douglasville, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for Attempted Murder of his wife and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer in Douglas County.

According to the press release, on May 12, 2023, Key entered a negotiated guilty plea to a 15-count indictment charging Attempted Murder, Home Invasion, Aggravated Stalking, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault on a peace officer, Aggravated Battery, Fleeing a Police Office, and Cruelty to Children- First Degree. Senior Judge David T. Emerson presided over the plea and sentenced Key, as negotiated by the State, to life in prison with the possibility of parole. This was the maximum sentence allowed by law for Home Invasion. In exchange for the acceptance of the plea from Key, the state recommended to the Court that the sentences for all other charges run concurrent, rather than consecutive to his life sentence.

