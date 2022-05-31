Carroll County deputies are currently looking for Geriquez ‘Gerik” Shadrion Lowery, 31, of Temple, who is wanted for the charge of aggravated assault.
The incident occurred overnight on May 30 in the 30 block of Garden Ride Drive in Carrollton, according to a press release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Lowery allegedly stabbed a 29-year-old man from Lithia Springs, who was flown to an Atlanta hospital, the release said. His current condition is unknown at this time.
The mugshot submitted for Lowery is from a 2019 arrest. Lowery is now described by witnesses as being heavy-set, light-skin, with a beard and longer curly black hair.
Anyone that has information that will lead to Lowery’s whereabouts, please contact Investigator Jamison Troutt at jtroutt@carrollsheriff.com or at 770-830-5916. This remains an active case.
