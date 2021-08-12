On Saturday, Aug. 7, Oak Mountain Academy hosted the Man vs. Mountain race where a cool, breezy morning allowed for a perfect race environment.
Participants had the option to run a 10k or a 5k, and a 1-mile fun run was offered for younger children. Those who chose the 10k or 5k had the opportunity to experience OMA’s mountainous cross-country trail. SoleRoots Running Co., a locally owned running store, sponsored the race and emceed as runners crossed the start and finish lines. All proceeds of the race went to support OMA Athletics.
After having to put a hold on many events, it was great to kick the new school year off with Man vs. Mountain. Oak Mountain Academy starts its fall athletic season next week with a varsity volleyball match at Bremen and will host its first home Varsity Soccer match the following week against Furtah Preparatory Academy.
At the end of the event Ryan Swertfager, Athletic Booster Club President, said, “On behalf of the Oak Mountain Academy Athletic Booster I’d like to thank all the runners and volunteers for making our Man vs Mountain 5k/10k such a great success. With all the support received we can further invest in the enrichment of Student Athletes on The Mountain. We look forward to growing this event and making it an annual tradition. Go Warriors!”
For more information on Oak Mountain Academy Athletics, visit www.oakmountain.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.