If you’re male, someone has probably said it to you at some point in your life, and probably first when you were a child: “Man up,” “Shake it off,” “You’ll be fine.”

In most cases, that’s probably true, you will be fine. Getting the wind knocked out of you during a tackle, taking a wild pitch in the ribs, or even putting a fish hook through your finger is never fun of course, but you learn to accept the pain and keep going.

Melanie Dallas is a licensed professional counselor and CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, which provides treatment and recovery services for individuals with mental illness, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities in a 13-county region of northwest Georgia that includes Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Floyd, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk and Whitfield counties.