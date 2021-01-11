A Temple man is being sought in connection with the shooting of another Temple resident on Friday in Haralson County.
Christian Taylor Davis, 26-year-old of Temple, is wanted by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office following the shooting of 30-year-old Christopher Jacob Hetling.
Deputies said they responded Friday afternoon to a call about a vehicle crash with injuries on Morgan Road. Once there, they found Hetling with injuries from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an Atlanta area hospital where he was treated for his injuries and deputies say he is in critical condition.
The passenger of one of the crashed cars at the scene told deputies that she had seen a white man standing beside a white vehicle parked in the roadway, and then heard a gunshot
Hetling’s vehicle had left the roadway before re-entering and crashing, having crossed oncoming traffic. The passenger sustained minor injuries related to the crash and declined medical treatment at the scene.
It was determined that one bullet penetrated the back of the vehicle, sticking Hetling in the back of the neck, and did not appear to have exited his body.
Davis’s vehicle was later identified as a mid-1980’s to early 1990’s light or white-colored Jeep, determined by a neighboring surveillance camera.
Davis is considered to be armed and dangerous and he currently has an arrest warrant stemming from this incident.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Davis or has information about this crime is asked to call 911 or the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.
“This investigation has been a joint effort by all divisions within the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office under the leadership of Sheriff Williams and has led to multiple unrelated arrests,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office.
“This is still an active investigation and we are grateful to the information that has come in from the citizens of this county despite having faced the obstacle of our social media page being removed at this time,” the statement added. “This is our primary source of getting real-time information out to the public.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.