An adult male was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital from Temple on Sunday after police said he was shot by a 15-year-old girl inside his home.
According to Temple Police Chief Creig Lee, the young girl and her mother would sometimes live with the man. At some point on the day of the incident, police said the mother left her child at the home with the man while she purchased items at a store.
During that interval, police said, the girl allegedly shot the man once in the upper chest with a .22 caliber firearm.
Lee said motives for the shooting were unavailable since it is an ongoing investigation.
After being shot, police said the man managed to make his way to a neighbors home to ask for help. The neighbors called the authorities and the man was later airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Lee said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the man, who police have not identified, remains in the hospital in critical condition and has been intubated. The 15-year-old is not in custody at this time, according to Lee.
Temple Police were unable to share further information since it is an ongoing investigation.
