A California man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 30 years in prison was given a $1 million fine by the Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court for trafficking methamphetamine.
Kahsai Berhane Goitom, was sentenced Sept. 29, after being found guilty by a Carroll County jury for trafficking more than 400 grams of meth.
According to a statement by the circuit's district attorney's office, this is the maximum prison sentence under the law, and the mandatory fine for this amount of methamphetamine.
Special Agent Paul Skinner of the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office (WMRDEO) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was the lead investigator. While Assistant District Attorneys Maggie Meets, and Karlie Hightower prosecuted the case.
On May 14, 2019, Goitom and his co-conspirator, Guy Anthony Robinson, were arrested by WMRDEO agents a gas station in Bremen for delivering 4,000 grams of methamphetamine.
Police say that Goitom and Robinson also delivered 28 grams of heroin and fentanyl to the gas station location.
According to the press release, Robinson arrived to the location first with 1,286 grams of the methamphetamine. Goitom arrived minutes later with 2,714 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.
On Sept. 24, Robinson entered into a negotiated plea agreement to trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine prior to trial.
Robinson was sentenced to serve 25 years to serve in prison, and a $1 million fine.
