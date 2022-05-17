A Carrollton man was arrested after getting into an altercation with law enforcement following a response to a domestic dispute that was ongoing upon their arrival.
Deputy Kent Evans of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office along with other deputies were dispatched to a residence on Horsley Mill Road on Friday in reference to a domestic dispute involving a weapon.
As Evans was en route, he said dispatch advised him that “a male had struck a female in the head with a liquor bottle.” Dispatch continued to state that “the male had gotten a gun and pistol whipped the female in the head and the male had fled the scene on a four-wheeler.”
Before Evans’ made it to the scene, dispatch had let him know the man had returned.
Upon arrival, Evans and Deputy Jonathan Willis made entry into the suspect’s residence after hearing an altercation inside, who was later identified as Keith Downs, 44, of Carrollton.
After Downs was told to show his hands, he allegedly charged at officers and stated that “the deputies should kill him,” according to the report.
Downs struck at the deputies with a closed fist, and deputies proceeded to use the takedown techniques to get Downs to the floor.
Once on the floor, Downs resisted and tried to take Evans’ firearm from his holster, the report said.
Evans used “reasonably necessary force” by striking Downs in the face, and Willis attempted to gain control of Downs’ hands from taking Evans’ firearm by using enough power to get his grip released from the holster and behind his back, according to the report.
Evans stopped striking the suspect once Downs released his firearm. Deputies were able to maintain control of Keith while placing him in handcuffs.
Downs was assisted up off the floor to be taken to get treated by EMS that was staged outside. But Downs continued behaving “belligerently’’ by “spitting blood towards deputies, kicking off the wall so not to be taken outside of the residence, making deputies fall to the floor, the report said.
Downs was seen by EMS while acting “combative’’ towards them and was later transported to Tanner medical in Carrollton by deputies.
According to the report, he appeared to be “highly intoxicated and possibly under the influence of drugs.”
After speaking to the witness, who is Downs’ mother, she told deputies she heard arguing between Downs and the victim, but did not see the fighting. Moments later, the witness said she saw the victim had a shotgun in her hand, holding it towards Downs while he yelled “kill me,” per the report.
She said she told the victim to walk away and locked herself in a bedroom. The witness reported that Downs gave her a .22 caliber firearm and told her to hide it under her pillow, the report said.
The victim stated that “she didn’t know why Keith was acting like that, and when deputies walked right into the door, he rushed right at them and that deputies had no choice but to defend themselves.”
Deputies were seen by Tanner medical due to the injuries sustained by Downs resisting arrest and were later discharged with minor injuries.
Downs was charged with aggravated assault, felony obstruction, third degree child cruelty and attempted removal of a weapon from a public official.
He is currently in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
