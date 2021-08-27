These are dog days of summer, but what does that even mean? Some say it signifies hot sultry days not fit for a dog. Others suggest it’s the weather in which dogs go mad.
Dog days are the most oppressive period of summer, a period of stagnation or inactivity. They are the period following the heliacal rising of the star system Sirius, which astrology connects with heat, drought, sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs, and bad luck. Sirius is called the Dog Star, because it's the chief star in the constellation Canis Major, the Big Dog.
Our beloved Sasha was the best big dog ever. Times-Georgian managing editor Bruce Guthrie’s column about his dog Prince Albert made me smile And, since August 26th is National Dog Day, I had to repeat this column:
Farewell to a doggone good friend
Webster defines family as a group consisting of parents and children living together in a household. It can be nuclear (parents and offspring) or extended (grandparents, aunts and uncles.) The reality is, a family can also embrace four-legged creatures, even those with gills or fur.
Family is anyone or anything you love and who returns your love. Those you miss when they’re not around and who are glad to see you when you get home. Those who greet you with wagging tail and wet nose.
I moved to Carrollton ten years ago, and was greeted by my family’s Central Asian Shepherd puppy Sasha, a fluffy snowball on four legs. She grew as large as a pony. As a guard dog, she was ferocious as a gingersnap.
The Central Asian Shepherd is an ancient livestock guardian dog breed from the Central Asia region. Traditionally, the breed was used for guarding sheep and goat herds as well as to protect and for guard duty.
When I served on the Board of Directors of Well of Mercy, when the nuns at our meetings left the room, their pet shepherd followed and “herded” them back. Like they were a flock of sheep. Their dog only rested when everyone was back in their seats.
Sasha dutifully patrolled our property fence line, racing cars with unseen drivers. Territorial, she hated that other dogs dared walk pass the house. She was a canine alarm system, when strangers or squirrels dared approach.
Sasha’s howl could be heard for a mile. Triple the range and volume if you were trying to sleep. Her wail floated in and out of windows. It pierced the night as Sasha called to her tribe.
No one said it better than attorney George Vest in his 1855 Tribute to the Dog: “Gentlemen of the Jury, the best friend a man has in the world may turn against him and become his enemy. His son or daughter that he has reared with loving care may prove ungrateful. Those who are nearest and dearest to us, those whom we trust with our happiness and our good name may become traitors to their faith.
The money that a man has, he may lose. It flies away from him, perhaps when he needs it most. A man's reputation may be sacrificed in a moment of ill-considered action. The people who are prone to fall on their knees to do us honor when success is with us, may be the first to throw the stone of malice when failure settles its cloud upon our heads. The one absolutely unselfish friend that man can have in this selfish world, the one that never deserts him, the one that never proves ungrateful or treacherous is his dog.
A man's dog stands by him in prosperity and in poverty, in health and in sickness. He will sleep on the cold ground, where the wintry winds blow and the snow drives fiercely, if only he may be near his master's side. He will kiss the hand that has no food to offer. He will lick the wounds and sores that come in encounters with the roughness of the world. He guards the sleep of his pauper master as if he were a prince. When all other friends desert, he remains. When riches take wings, and reputation falls to pieces, he is as constant in his love as the sun in its journey through the heavens.
If fortune drives the master forth, an outcast in the world, friendless and homeless, the faithful dog asks no higher privilege than that of accompanying him, to guard him against danger, to fight against his enemies. And when the last scene of all comes, and death takes his master in its embrace and his body is laid away in the cold ground, no matter if all other friends pursue their way, there by the graveside will the noble dog be found, his head between his paws, his eyes sad, but open in alert watchfulness, faithful and true even in death.”
Sasha passed away, and our hearts are heavy. We will forever miss her, because dogs are one of the best things to happen to people.
