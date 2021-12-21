A Carrollton man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly pulled a firearm inside Tanner Health System, damaging the property.
Tracy Sinclair Freeland was charged with two counts of criminal trespass and one count of false report of a fire.
At approximately 11:32 a.m., Carrollton officers were called to Tanner hospital about a man pulling a fire alarm and damaging property.
When officers arrived, they met with Tanner security personnel outside with a man, later identified as Freeland.
The security guard alleges that Freeland came into the hospital from the first floor of the parking deck and attempted to go to the secure doors and open them, but was unsuccessful.
According to the police report, the security guard also alleges that Freeland then kicked a thermostat on the wall, kicked a hand sanitizer dispenser — causing it to be damaged, and kicked a phone off the wall — causing it to be damaged as well.
After damaging the property, the security guard alleges that Freeland then pulled the fire alarm and left the property.
According to the police report, Tanner wished to prosecute.
Additionally, the Carrollton Fire Department arrived at Tanner, and found out from the security guard that it was a false alarm.
After speaking with the security guard, officers then attempted to speak with Freeland, however, officers said when they asked Freeland what happened, he blurted out an expletive and said “he does not want to talk.”
Officers then reviewed the video provided by the security guard, and said it confirmed the security guard’s statement.
Freeland was then taken to the Carroll County jail. As of Tuesday, Freeland was still in jail and his bond has been set at $6,000.
