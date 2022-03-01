A Villa Rica man was arrested Saturday after a dispute with the victims that involved a weapon.
Officer Carol Collett of the Villa Rica Police Department met with the victims at Racetrac. Upon making contact with the female victim, it was observed that she was visibly shaken and upset.
The victim told Collett that she and her husband went to Truist Bank and as they were leaving near the Sonic, an elderly man allegedly pointed a gun at them, according to the police report.
The couple said they were unsure of the suspect’s feelings, but “felt they did not feel they did anything wrong.” They were leaving the back of the bank and went to make a left turn onto Park Ridge Drive towards Bankhead when a Dodge truck allegedly came fast towards them after it made a U-turn.
The driver, later identified as Dennis Richard Weiss, 78, of Villa Rica was allegedly rude, hollering out the window to the male victim “as if he was driving wrong”, the report said. The female victim told police that Weiss was allegedly holding a gun across the dashboard pointing it at them through the window.
The female victim stated to Collett that “this action scared her because she did not know the subject or his intentions.”
Officer Shane Shepherd spoke with Weiss about the incident after approaching him inside the KFC/Taco Bell on Highway 61. He was located by vehicle description and tag number after victims gave a physical description of Weiss and an idea of the direction he traveled.
Weiss told Shepherd when asked that he had just left Truist Bank and was involved in a dispute. He told Shepherd that he was traveling south on Park Ridge Drive when the male victim allegedly made an obscene hand gesture at him.
Weiss advised that it made him mad so he turned back around where the victims were and began arguing with the man to let him know what he thought of him. Shepherd asked about the gun, but Weiss denied it saying they were just yelling at each other. He was escorted to the front of Shepherd’s patrol car to speak with Sergeant Steven Lujan who arrived on the scene to assist.
After Collett and Shepherd consulted with each other, Weiss was asked again by Shepherd about having a gun pointed at the complainants. Weiss advised that he did and it was still on him. He retrieved the 9mm pistol from his holster and gave it to the police.
Weiss was charged with pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another and simple assault. He has been released from the Carroll County jail.
