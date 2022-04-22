A woman was arrested Thursday in reference to a burglary in a neighborhood on Columbia Drive.
According to dispatch, two men and a woman had pistol whipped the victim and stolen a safe from inside his apartment. Kristal Stephens, 41, of Bowdon, was the woman allegedly involved with the incident, arrested Thursday.
On April 11, Deputy Mason Dodson of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Bagwell Plaza Apartments, 416 Columbia Drive, in reference to a burglary.
Deputy Alex Wheeler and Dodson spoke with the victim inside of his apartment. Dodson could see that the victim had a “swollen right eye and a huge laceration underneath it” and was “bleeding profusely” from his eye as well, Dodson’s report said.
The victim said he was standing in the doorway when he was pistol-whipped by one of the individuals, but does know what happened after that, per the report.
A safe that was located in the victim’s bedroom was stolen during the incident. Police asked about the contents of the safe which the victim said was $1,500 cash and $5,000 worth of gold jewelry.
There are cameras at Bagwell Plaza Apartments, but at time the report was made Dodson was unable to verify if they worked.
The victim went to Tanner hospital to be treated for his injuries. The other two suspects have not been located as of Friday afternoon, but warrants have been issued for their arrest with this investigation still being active.
Stephens was charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. She remains in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
