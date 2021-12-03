BREMEN — A staff member of the Bremen Food and Clothing Bank was killed on Thursday when a forklift he was driving fell on top of him.
Haralson County Coroner Patty Hutcheson said the 29-year-old man was killed immediately and she pronounced him dead at the scene about noon. She was not releasing his name until the family was notified.
“He would have turned 30 on Sunday,” she said.
Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said the man was driving the forklift on the backside of the loading dock when the rear tires slipped off the edge of the concrete, flipping it over.
“When it did, it landed on top of him,” Williams said.
Williams said the investigation has been handed over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. He doesn’t expect any criminal charges, though.
“It was just very unfortunate, just an accident,” Williams said.
