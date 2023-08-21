A father who is in custody in Dekalb County regarding his missing toddler is also wanted in Carrollton.
Artavious North, 23, originally of Carrollton had a warrant through the Carrollton Police Department from an incident on April 22, 2023, for a shooting in which he is the lead suspect.
The charges awaiting North in Carrollton are two counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree, reckless conduct, and criminal trespass.
North was arrested in Dekalb County for false report of a crime and false statement or writings; conceal facts or fraudulent documents in Matters of Government.
According to the Carrollton Police Department’s April 22, 2023 incident report, at around noon, CPD Officer Tyler Davidson was dispatched to Park Lane in regards to a shots fired call. The report on the radio from dispatch was that there were men in the street shooting.
Two witnesses spoke with Davidson and informed him that North had arrived at a residence on Park Lane in a white Nissan Altima and began arguing with the females that were outside the residence. According to the report, North allegedly started shooting.
Shortly after, another male who was later identified as Robert Miley arrived in a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 and exchanged gunfire with North. North proceeded to flee the scene in the Altima and was chased by Miley.
Miley rammed the rear of the Altima with his Ram. Both of their vehicles received minor damage and both fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
One of the witnesses’ vehicles received damage by one of the bullets that was fired. The bullet was between the license plate and the logo on the rear of the car. The bullet was recovered for evidence along with some shell casings and a power steering fluid reservoir.
North was arrested by the Dekalb County Police Department after allegedly lying to law enforcement about his son being kidnapped.
According to the post on the DCPD, North had reported that his son J’Asiah Mitchell was kidnapped in the morning of Aug. 17 during an armed robbery. The investigation found that there was no armed robbery and no kidnapping that took place. North was then arrested for false statement and false report of a crime. Mitchell is still missing as of Monday afternoon.
