A Villa Rica man was indicted on a new charge of burglary stemming from a 2019 incident.
Joseph Wesley Phillips, 43, of Villa Rica was initially arrested in 2019 and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, family violence act. As of Wednesday, the district attorney has added first degree burglary to Phillips’ charges.
When responding officer, Deputy Corey Buchanan of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, arrived at the scene in the 2019 incident, he noticed the glass in the front door of the residence had been busted out, his report said.
The call made to dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019 was in reference to a possible burglary that had already occurred at a residence on Elizabeth Street in Temple.
The deputy spoke with the victim who stated that she ran into her “soon to be ex-husband,” Phillips, that same day while she was out and “believed he was responsible for the damage.”
The victim told Buchanan that she was unsure of any missing items, but noticed all of her jewelry boxes were opened, the report said. Buchanan stepped further into the residence and found more scattered glass throughout the laundry room.
Corporal Sam Hack, who was also at the scene, noticed a liquid substance in the floor and pointed it out which led the victim to notice that some of her clothes were discolored and her bleach bottles in the laundry room were missing, per the report.
As she continued to look through her damaged clothes she realized it was “more damage than what she originally thought.” The items, mainly clothes and purses, were an estimated $2,500 worth of damage and the door estimated cost of damage was $500 for the door for a $3,000 total in damages.
The victim’s son was there to speak with Buchanan, who said that around 11:20 p.m. he received a text from his mother telling him not to open the door if his father showed up. Right after, he said he heard “two hits and glass shattering” and called out “dad” but heard no reply, according to the report.
The deputies tried to go to Phillips residence after they learned his address and vehicle description, but he was observed by Lieutenant Richard Harrison traveling on Highway 78 towards Villa Rica, who then pulled him over.
The victim was able to describe “in great detail” over the phone many of the items recovered in the bed of Phillips’ truck. She also gave her clothing sizes that matched the description. Buchanan gave the victim a ride to Jefferson’s in Villa Rica, where Phillips’ was pulled over, she identified her clothes and watch.
Among the clothing, in the bed of the truck were bleach bottles and beer cans. The victim’s items were turned back over to her.
According to online records, Phillips is no longer in the Carroll County Jail and was released on a $2,500 bond.
