A Villa Rica man who authorities say threw a 6-month-old girl to the floor in 2019, causing severe head trauma, received a 30-year sentence Thursday in Carroll County Superior Court.
Timothy Hatmaker, the girl’s father, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children before Judge William Hamrick, according to a spokesperson with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Hatmaker was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years probation, according to a release issued Monday by the sheriff’s office.
The victim was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta following the March 27, 2019 incident. She is doing well today, the release stated.
According to the release, deputies were called to Tanner Medical Center on that date, where the victim was being treated. The release says that Hatmaker “initially attempted to mislead” authorities as to how the child received severe head injuries. But, after consulting with doctors at the Atlanta hospital, it was determined that the child had new and old rib fractures, along with the head trauma.
Deputies interviewed numerous witnesses and family members and arrested Hatmaker on March 29, 2019.
During his interview with authorities, the release said, Hatmaker admitted to having thrown the 6-month-old to the floor “because she was crying” and because “he did not have a good connection with her.”
“He also admitted to having picked her up approximately two or three months earlier and squeezing her really hard while she was crying,” the release said.
Hatmaker entered his plea to the charges at around 4 p.m. on September 9. All cases across the Coweta Judicial Circuit were delayed last year after an emergency was declared by the state due to the COVID pandemic.
In the release, Sgt. Stephen Stollar complemented sheriff’s investigator Kimberly Biggs, who took on the case shortly after having joined the department’s Crimes Against Person Unit.
“[Biggs] worked tirelessly on this investigation to ensure that justice was done for this victim and her family,” Stollar said.
Lara Myers, assistant district attorney for the circuit, prosecuted the case.
