A Carroll County judge sentenced a man to 20 plus years after being convicted of multiple violent crimes.
According to a press release from Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford, on Nov. 28, 2022, Qvondre Lawaun McClain pled guilty to three separate felony cases in Carroll County Superior Court and was sentenced by Carroll County Superior Court Judge Dennis Blackmon to an overall sentence of 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole followed by 20 years on probation. In two of the cases, McClain violently assaulted women that he met online. In the third case, he violently assaulted a fellow jail inmate.
According to the release, McClain was indicted for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal trespass for his actions on March 21, 2021. McClain was indicted for Aggravated battery, aggravated sodomy, aggravated assaulted, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and kidnapping for his acts on July 25, 2021, per the release. And finally was indicted for the aggravated battery of a fellow Carroll County Jail inmate on Oct. 2, 2022.
According to the release, in exchange for his agreement to serve this sentence, the state dismissed the counts of aggravated sodomy, theft by receiving, and possession of a firearm in case number 21-CR-1113.
The cases were prosecuted by Senior ADA Robert Peterkin and multiple law enforcement personnel from the Carrollton Police Department and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. The evidence regarding the crimes committed against the women McClain met online showed that on March 21, 2021, CPD officers were dispatched to a domestic violence altercation that occurred inside a moving car on Bankhead Highway in Carrollton, per the release. Upon arrival, officers located a car in a ditch. The driver of the vehicle advised that she met McClain on Facebook and she traveled to Carroll County to meet him, per the release.
According to the release, when she drove McClain to get food, they got into an argument during which McClain pulled out a gun and said, “I will kill you.” The victim tried to call a friend but McClain grabbed her phone and smashed it. The victim then attempted to drive out of the parking lot, but McClain grabbed the wheel which caused the vehicle to crash into a ditch. The victim had minor physical injuries and was treated by EMTs, per the release.
An independent eyewitness stated that she observed the car wreck and saw McClain flee the scene on foot after throwing a gun into the woods. During the roadside investigation, McClain called the victim and told her to not talk to the police and he would pay for the damage to the vehicle with his tax refund, per the release. McClain was arrested near the scene.
According to the release, on July 25, 2021, CCSO investigators responded to a local hospital in response to a sexual assault. Investigator Sam Hack interviewed the victim who said she met McClain on an online dating app, and drove to his house in Carroll County.
The victim initially consented to intercourse with McClain, but he became violent when she refused to have intercourse without protection, per the release. The victim fled the residence in her vehicle, but left her wallet and work uniform at McClain’s residence. According to the release, McClain agreed to leave the victim’s belongings in his driveway for her to pick up. When she returned to McClain’s house, he grabbed her by the hair, dragged her into his basement, hit her, put a gun to her head, and made her perform oral sex on him. A search warrant for McClain’s home revealed a gun which matched the description of the weapon that was pointed at the victim's head and which had been reported stolen from a home in Douglas County, per the release.
According to the release, both victims were “very satisfied” with the trial court’s sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.