A Carroll County judge sentenced a man to 20 plus years after being convicted of multiple violent crimes.

According to a press release from Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford, on Nov. 28, 2022, Qvondre Lawaun McClain pled guilty to three separate felony cases in Carroll County Superior Court and was sentenced by Carroll County Superior Court Judge Dennis Blackmon to an overall sentence of 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole followed by 20 years on probation. In two of the cases, McClain violently assaulted women that he met online. In the third case, he violently assaulted a fellow jail inmate.

