A jury found a Carrollton man guilty of multiple charges stemming from a September 2021 shooting.
A Carroll County jury found Antonio Lamar Thurman guilty of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Aug. 4, 2022.
Carroll County Chief Magistrate Court Judge Michael Hubbard presided over the case after being specially appointed to do so by Carroll County Chief Superior Court Judge John Simpson, a press release from the district attorney’s office stated.
Thurman will be sentenced on Sept. 2, 2022.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Robert Peterkin prosecuted the case with the assistance of Investigator Jeremy McCormick of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, per the release.
The evidence showed that at approximately 4 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 11, 2021, the defendant, Thurman, was attending a house party on Shady Grove Road, according to the release.
Thurman became enraged for unknown reasons with another guest at the party. Thurman and this guest got in a fight, which concluded with the other guest being choked by Thurman almost to the point of unconsciousness on the porch steps of the residence, per the release.
Unnamed guests at the party intervened to stop this conflict and separated Thurman from the person being choked. According to the release, several moments later, Thurman retrieved a firearm from a bag he had previously been wearing and fired two shots toward the guest he fought.
This guest was on the porch with numerous bystanders when the defendant fired shots at him. One of the bullets struck the leg of a woman who was inside of the residence at the time of the shooting, the release said. This victim was treated at a local hospital and spent two months in a wheelchair as a result of her injuries.
"It should be noted that the guest who was strangled refused to testify in this case," the release said.
However, although the shooting victim was hesitant to testify, she and only one of the many witnesses on the porch testified at trial, according to the release.
Additional evidence included video recordings obtained by investigators which showed Thurman choking the other guest and then shooting a gun at him, per the release.
“This case shows that the District Attorney’s Office and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department will do everything possible to hold violent offenders accountable for the terror they inflict in our neighborhoods. The District Attorney’s Office understands that witnesses are often afraid to testify, but too often witness reluctance allows violent felons like this defendant to avoid accountability and continue to victimize other members of our community,” the press release stated.
The release further stated, “The District Attorney hopes the resolve to seek justice for the guest that was shot at, and the female victim that was shot in the leg, will give courage to others in our community who are victims of violence and witnesses to violence to come forward and speak the truth. As this case shows, when law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office have the evidence, we will fight for justice and seek to remove violent offenders from our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.