A Carrollton man’s intent to flee Carroll County deputies did not end well.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Mathis, 36, of Carrollton after authorities say he fled while being arrested for an outstanding warrant and was later found to be in possession of Methamphetamine.
According to the report, on June 10, 2023 at around 8:15 in the morning CCSO Deputy, George Mclain, was dispatched to 23 Tyus Carrollton Road in Carrollton regarding a suspicious person.
Dispatchers advised Mclain that the complainant was the owner of the store who said there were a male and female sitting in a U-haul outside of his store. The owner told dispatch that when he approached the male he hid his face and said he was out of gas. The owner advised he did not want to meet with a deputy but did want the occupants checked on.
Upon arrival, Deputy Mclain saw the suspected suspicious male walking behind the store away from the U-haul vehicle and proceeded to make contact with the suspect, Mathis. Mclain asked Mathis where he was coming from and if he was the driver of the U-haul, and he stated he was.
The report noted that Mathis reached for his back pocket, and Deputy McLain instructed him to keep his hands out of his pockets.
After getting Mathis’ information, McLain ran his information through Carroll County Dispatch. While awaiting a response, Deputy McLain asked Mathis to empty his pockets on to the hood of his car, to which he complied.
Dispatch advised Deputy McLain that Mathis had an active warrant for an alleged Theft by Taking offense out of the Sheriff’s office. Mathis was then placed in handcuffs and read the Miranda Warning which he said that he understood.
As Deputy McLain unlocked the door to his car, Mathis reportedly fled on foot with his hands behind his back toward Highway 166. McLain chased Mathis and caught him just before he reached the road.
Mathis nearly ran out in front of a vehicle before McLain dove off the bank and tackled Mathis on the edge of the roadway. Mathis was still breathing but was no longer conscious. McLain called an ambulance and gave Mathis a sternum rub and he regained his consciousness.
Mathis was then escorted back to the patrol car where the two waited for fire and ambulance personnel to arrive on scene. West Georgia Ambulance cleared Mathis and McLain escorted him back towards the rear of the patrol car. McLain noticed a bulge in Mathis’ mouth and asked him what it was. Mathis said that it was a dip and McLain instructed him to spit it out again. According to the report, Mathis spit out a clear plastic bag containing Methamphetamine on the ground.
Mathis was arrested and served with two outstanding warrants as well as being charged with Misdemeanor Obstruction and Felony Possession of Methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.