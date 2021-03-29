Man drowns after saving child in lake accident

A 26-year-old Carrollton man died Saturday when authorities say he drowned while saving his 6-year-old stepson.
Stefan R-Kal Hunt-O’Neal, also known as Stephon O’Neal, apparently died after successfully rescuing the boy from a lake and while swimming to shore, according to Carroll County and Department of Natural Resources authorities. The man’s body was recovered around midnight Sunday.
O’Neal was a popular fitness instructor as news of his death created numerous social media posts from friends and others. When a GoFundMe account was created to assist his family, the $7,000 goal was reached within 15 hours.
Authorities said the incident began on Saturday at Lake Seaton, the Carroll County reservoir on Snake Creek. According to Ashley Hulsey, Carroll County Information Officer, O’Neal was fishing with a friend and his stepson when the boy – who was wearing life jacket – fell into the water.
O’Neal jumped into the water and, with the assistance of the other man in the boat, was able to get the child back inside the vessel.
Afterward, according to Mark McKinnon, a spokesman for the DNR, O’Neal decided to swim back to the bank of the lake but in the process went under. McKinnon said that game wardens were able to locate the body with side scan sonar just before midnight.
After his death was reported, several social media posts appeared praising O’Neal’s life and contributions to the community.
When a family friend learned that the family had no insurance, he created a GoFundMe page asking for $7,000 in funds to assist them with funeral and memorial services. As of early afternoon Monday, more than $8,400 had been raised.
Club Fitness of Carrollton posted that O’Neal was a personal trainer at the facility and Blue Room coach.
“He was always smiling, always encouraging, and always a joy to be around,” the post said. “He was just a good person and will be missed terribly.”
The Carroll County Fusion soccer team, for which O’Neal coached, also posted on Facebook:
“Words cannot describe what a loss this is to our community and our soccer family. Prayers go out to his kids and family.”
Each post was commented upon by dozens of people expressing their grief and providing information on what O’Neal meant to them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.