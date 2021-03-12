A Carrollton man died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash two miles from his home.
Mohammed Islam, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Roopville, according to Keith Hancock, the coroner of Carroll County. Authorities said Islam had been driving home at the time of the crash.
At around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities were sent to Highway 5, near Thomas Wilson Road, in Roopville, regarding a single-vehicle accident involving a Ram Truck 1500 SLT, according to a Georgia Motor Vehicle crash report. Authorities arrived 15 minutes after the first dispatch call.
The report said the man drove off the roadway head-on into several pine trees causing it to rotate in multiple directions. Hancock added that they found the driver outside the vehicle on the shoulder of the road due to ejection upon impact. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Upon Hancock's arrival, he said the man was pronounced dead due to "blunt-force trauma" from the accident.
Authorities have notified the victim's family of Islam's death, Hancock said.
