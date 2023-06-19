A Villa Rica man has been arrested on child molestation charges allegedly having sexual intercourse with a minor.
Joesph Maddox, 37, faces three counts of child molestation and one count of aggravated child molestation in a case from 2020.
Maddox was arrested June 12, 2023, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit with help from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at a residence in Carroll County.
According to a DCSO news release, the two law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant.
Maddox was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. after a brief foot chase and struggle, according to the news release.
During his first court appearance, Maddox denied the charges.
“This is completely false,” he said shaking his head after Magistrate Judge Susan Camp read the charges.
Prosecutor Lauren Wallace said Maddox lived with the family for about eight years, and then became sexual involved with the minor during 2020.
Maddox allegedly made the minor watch pornographic videos and forced her to touch his private parts, according to the warrant.
He is also accused of making the minor perform oral sex on him, the warrant stated.
During one incident, Maddox is accused of fondling the minor after taking her four-wheeling, according to the arrest warrant.
All the incidents took place at two addresses in Winston, the warrants indicated.
Camp denied bond and told him he would have to go before a Superior Court Judge because of the natural of the charges.
