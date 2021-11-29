A Savannah man was arrested Tuesday by Carrollton police who say he wrecked his car after attempting to flee from officers.
Paul Sherwood Junior Lyle, 37, was charged with reckless driving, too fast for conditions, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Officers said while sitting stationary on Old Airport Road at Frashier Road, they ran the identification plate for a silver Chevrolet Malibu and found that the registered owner had an active warrant for his arrest.
According to the police report, officers followed the vehicle to the Quik-Trip on Old Airport and was able to verify that the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Lyle, was the registered owner, who had the active warrant.
As officers entered the parking lot, Lyle exited and turned onto Bankhead Highway, driving towards the City of Carrollton, officers said.
Officers said once they got behind the vehicle, they could see Lyle rapidly accelerating and traveling at a great rate of speed.
Officers estimated that Lyle was traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour area due to them traveling at 106 miles per hour.
Officers then activated their emergency lights and said that Lyle continued to flee from them, increasing the distance between both vehicles.
According to the police report, Lyle’s vehicle eventually came to a rest after he wrecked it at the intersection of Bankhead Highway and Somerset Place.
Officers then told Lyle to step out the vehicle and he complied. When officers placed Lyle into handcuffs, he kept uttering to officers that the other passenger grabbed his steering wheel which caused him to crash.
Lyle told officers he knew they were behind him and that his passenger told him he had warrants and needed to get away, so he accelerated up to 70 miles per hour.
Officers said they did notice a passenger in the vehicle when it originally passed them, but the passenger had fled before their arrival.
Officers searched the area, but said they were unable to locate the other passenger.
During a search into Lyle’s vehicle, officers said they found several items that are used in the theft of catalytic converters.
Officers said Lyle possessed a Milwaukee reciprocating saw, a jack, and a “walkie talkie” radio that was powered on, which they believe Lyle and the passenger were using as a way to communicate with each other.
Officers also said they located a phone that had an address set for Atlanta in the GPS.
Due to Lyle’s spontaneous statements and his obvious ability to see the officers blue lights behind, officers told him he was being arrested for fleeing.
Lyle then told officers that he needed medical treatment, but later refused treatment while at Tanner Carrollton.
Lyle was taken to the Carroll County jail. As of Monday, Lyle is still in jail and his bond has been denied.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.