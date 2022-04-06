A local man was arrested after deputies located drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Early Monday morning, at approximately 12:07 a.m, Deputy Mason Dodson of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Frashier Road with a silver Nissan Frontier.
Dodson performed a passenger side approach towards the vehicle. He made contact with the only occupant identified as Mason Alexander Donoho, 22, of Carrollton.
Dodson asked Donoho if he could open his passenger side door since the window on that same side did not roll down, according to the report.
Donoho agreed and when Dodson opened the door he was “immediately met with the odor of burnt marijuana,” the report said. Dodson requested Donoho to present his license and proof of insurance.
After Donoho handed the documentation over, Dodson said in the report he noticed “a firearm inside a holster stuffed between the driver seat and the parking brake.”
The firearm was turned over to Dodson for the remainder of the traffic stop at his request. Donoho was advised that his registration on his vehicle expired in February 2022, per the report.
Another deputy arrived at the scene for backup and Donoho was asked to step out of his vehicle and relocated in front of Dodson’s patrol car.
Donoho was asked if he had smoked marijuana inside the vehicle. He stated, “he had smoked about two hours prior and that would explain the smell.” Donoho was asked about other drugs or weapons and only said a pocket knife was in the vehicle, according to the report.
During the probable cause search, Dodson located a pack of Newport cigarettes that contained “a small plastic bag of a crystallized substance believed to be methamphetamines along with a straw with residue inside,” according to the report.
When asked, Donoho stated the bag contained methamphetamines, the report said.
Donoho was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II drugs, possession of a firearm during commission to commit certain crimes, possession of drug related objects, and a citation for expired registration.
He is in the Carroll County Jail with a $1,000 bond as of Wednesday.
