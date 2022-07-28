A Carrollton man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of illegal drugs and stolen weapons.

On July 23, at approximately 10:13 a.m., Villa Rica Police Officer Francheska Wallen initiated a traffic stop after observing a silver Audi traveling eastbound on State Route 8 with a tint too dark for the driver to clearly see which led to a run of the tag that indicated the vehicle did not have valid insurance.

Trending Videos