A Carrollton man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of illegal drugs and stolen weapons.
On July 23, at approximately 10:13 a.m., Villa Rica Police Officer Francheska Wallen initiated a traffic stop after observing a silver Audi traveling eastbound on State Route 8 with a tint too dark for the driver to clearly see which led to a run of the tag that indicated the vehicle did not have valid insurance.
Wallen made a passenger side approach to the vehicle and observed a rifle in the passenger seat, per the report. The driver was identified as Martis Edward Brown, 32, of Carrollton.
Due to the passenger side window not letting down, Wallen went to the driver’s side and called Corporal Noah Tolbert to come to her location. Once at the door, Wallen stated that there was a “strong pungent odor of marijuana” emitting from the vehicle.
When Wallen advised that the car had no insurance, Brown stated that he had just purchased the vehicle. She then asked for his license that he also said he did not have, per the report.
According to dispatch, Brown had two active warrants for failure to appear out of Temple Police Department and Carrollton Police Department; both agencies placed a hold, per the report.
According to the report, when Brown was searched, an unseal bag of suspected marijuana was located in his left front pocket. He advised he did not have more.
Brown was handcuffed and placed in Wallen’s patrol vehicle. She proceeded to conduct a probable cause search due to the marijuana odor, per the report.
Wallen ran the serial number of a Del-ton Inc 5.56 rifle which did not return stolen. There were 30 bullets in the magazine and it was on fire mode, but did not have a bullet in the chamber, per the report.
The 9mm pistol serial number returned stolen and was entered by Carrollton Police Department on July 10, 2021 valued at $588, per the report. A hold was placed on the gun which had 13 bullets in the magazine.
According to the report, while conducting the search, Wallen recovered a “purple and white bearlike character ecstasy pill (MSMD)” inside of a plastic container, less than an ounce of marijuana wrapped in a black bag, a glass smoking pipe inside of a sock containing a “white crystal like substance of suspected methamphetamine,” two metal smoking pipes with suspected marijuana residue, a mini digital scale with suspected marijuana residue, and a clear bag containing “brownish white colored powdery substance of suspected heroin,” and three cell phones.
The marijuana combined weighed 13.9 grams and the heroin weighed 4.9 grams, per the report.
Brown was charged with no license, no insurance, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug related objects, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking heroin, possession of firearm during commission of certain crimes.
He is being held in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
