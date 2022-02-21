A man was arrested in Carroll County Saturday in connection to warrants obtained for an incident that took place in Nov. 2021.
In that incident, officers were dispatched to a Whitesburg residence in reference to a domestic dispute where a man was armed with a rifle and threatening a woman.
As Deputy Mike Reed arrived at the residence, he was advised by Corporal Jamison Troutt to make contact with the victim while other deputies spoke with the offender.
According to the report, the victim told police after she returned to the residence from the gas station with a friend, the offender, identified as Stephen Coppock, 39, of Carrollton, was standing in the driveway.
He allegedly went to a shed on the property and retrieved what was described as “a .22 caliber long rifle with a scope.” The victim and her friend said Coppock was upset about not being able to find his phone and believed the victim had it.
Coppock allegedly started demanding that the victim get out of the car and at one point discharged a round out of the rifle into the air, the report said. He allegedly proceeded to go to the passenger side of the vehicle, struck the window, and attempted to break it.
After a failed attempt to break the window, Coppock went to the driver’s side of the vehicle where the driver had already exited and allegedly pointed the rifle at the victim and threatened to kill her, according to the police report. He also allegedly came across the seat and struck the victim in the face, the report said.
The children of the victim and her friend were both present in the vehicle during this incident. Both were unharmed.
Coppock is now being held in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond. He is charged with aggravated assault, battery, and two counts of cruelty to children.
