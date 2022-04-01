A Villa Rica man was arrested after being caught in the act of burglarizing the same location for the second time in one week.
Deputy Alex Wheeler responded to 189 Sandhill Hulett Road, Seventh Day Adventist Reform, on March 30 in reference to a burglary that had already occurred.
The complainant told Wheeler that he had come to clean up the building prior to church and when he did he found the back door pried open with the bar from the door thrown outside.
Once inside the building, he noticed most of the doors in the church had been opened and all of the rooms had been gone through. He also told Wheeler that someone had made a bed and took a shower before leaving.
Wheeler walked through the building and saw all the cabinets open and noticed a torn envelope, which was supposed to have the rent check in it, according to the report. The complainant stated that the $700 check had been stolen.
Wheeler located a water bottle and face mask that was left beside the bed, which the complainant said had not been there the day before.
Aside from the check, there was no other property noticeably stolen. There were no leads on possible suspects at the conclusion of the Wednesday investigation.
On Thursday, Deputy Will Wynn responded to the same address in reference to suspicious activity. Dispatch advised Wynn that the complainant believed it was the suspect from the day before and wearing a red shirt.
Upon Wynn’s arrival he saw a small shed in the back of the property that had a door visibly open. He went to approach the shed and as he got closer he could see a subject through the window of the door that “popped back down out of sight” as he approached.
Wynn gave commands for the subject identified as Joshua Edward Fountain, 42, of Villa Rica, to exit the shed. Wynn handcuffed and detained Fountain due to the information received from dispatch on his way to respond at the location.
Investigators Tyler North and Cory Millsap arrived on the scene and began interviewing Fountain.
While the interview was taking place, Wynn went into the shed where he located Fountain to take photos of the scene. While doing so he located a wad of paper tucked between the wood pallets in the corner on the wall.
He examined the papers to find it was a check for $700 that had been reported stolen out of the church the day before.
Due to the circumstances and evidence, Fountain was arrested and charged with burglary and the second degree.
He is still currently in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
