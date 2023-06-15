on the night of June 7, 2023, the Carrollton Police Department arrested Charles Woods, 38, of Carrollton for after Officer Kane Moore found Woods to allegedly be in possession of cocaine and a firearm during a traffic stop.

According to the report, at around 10:10 p.m. Moore was parked at 1560 Bankhead Highway with his headlights on observing traffic that was entering the city limits of Carrollton. Moore saw a black Ford Fusion with a white male driver occupying the vehicle. Moore noted in his report that when the driver saw law enforcement he straightened his posture into a position that was not natural for most drivers. Moore noted that he knew drivers would change their posture in an attempt not to stand out from his training and experience.