on the night of June 7, 2023, the Carrollton Police Department arrested Charles Woods, 38, of Carrollton for after Officer Kane Moore found Woods to allegedly be in possession of cocaine and a firearm during a traffic stop.
According to the report, at around 10:10 p.m. Moore was parked at 1560 Bankhead Highway with his headlights on observing traffic that was entering the city limits of Carrollton. Moore saw a black Ford Fusion with a white male driver occupying the vehicle. Moore noted in his report that when the driver saw law enforcement he straightened his posture into a position that was not natural for most drivers. Moore noted that he knew drivers would change their posture in an attempt not to stand out from his training and experience.
Moore pulled out behind the black Fusion and followed the vehicle. Once Moore caught up to the vehicle, the driver abruptly turned into a gas station. Moore continued down to the next turn around and began to drive back to the spot where he was initially parked. Moore noticed the suspect’s vehicle get back onto the road and noted in his report that the vehicle had not been there long enough to conduct any business. Moore proceeded to turn around and get behind the vehicle again.
Moore observed that the driver’s tail light was allegedly out and initiated a traffic stop. Moore activated his emergency blue lights and turned his spotlight on, directing it at the back glass of the vehicle. Once the two came to a stop Moore exited his vehicle and saw the driver hit his steering wheel in anger.
Moore approached the vehicle conducting a passenger-side approach on the vehicle where he made contact with Woods who was the driver. Woods only cracked the window slightly to speak with Moore who recognized this as a tactic for people to conceal and odor within the vehicle. Moore also noted that Woods allegedly became defensive when he was informed of why the stop took place.
Moore then asked Woods why the odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. Moore noted in the report that Woods was breathing heavily and was looking around frantically throughout the traffic stop. Moore then noticed pieces of marijuana all in the passenger seat and proceeded to ask Woods to exit the vehicle with the secondary officer. Moore then conducted a consensual search of Woods and found a rolled cigarillo with suspected marijuana inside of it.
Moore asked Woods if he would find anything else in the car and Woods said there would be nothing except the marijuana that was already observed by Moore.
Woods stated that he believed that Moore was lying to him because he was still breathing heavily. Moore began a search of the car and observed an open Dr. Pepper can. Moore stated that he looked inside of the can and saw suspected marijuana floating inside the can. Moore then dumped out the liquid from the can and saw an alleged crack cocaine rock in the bottom of the can.
Moore returned to Woods and placed him in handcuffs telling him that he was under arrest. Moore proceeded to cut the can and remove the suspected crack cocaine, drying it off with a napkin and placing it into an evidence bag. Moore continued his search and found a silver Jennings .380 caliber handgun in the passenger floor board within arms reach of Woods.
Moore returned to Woods and read him his Miranda rights, and Woods agreed to speak with Moore. When asked how he ingested the crack, Woods said that he puts it in his marijuana blunts. Woods also informed Moore that he paid $20 for it in Villa Rica.
Woods was then turned over to another officer to be transported to the Carroll County Jail where he was charged with Felony Possession of Cocaine, Felony Possession of a Firearm During Certain Crimes, and issued a tag light violation.
