Carroll County deputies arrested a man after finding out he was issued a citation under the wrong name, and he did it before.
Deputy Jeff Attison was patrolling in the area of Highway 166 on April 15, when he saw a vehicle heading west “at a high rate of speed.” Using his radar, he was able to obtain the vehicle’s speed as 72 mph in a 55 mph zone, per the report.
As Attison approached the driver, Antonio Jesus Ramos, 24, of Carrollton, he told him why he pulled him over and requested his driver’s license. Ramos said he had left them at home, according to the report.
According to Attison, Ramos told him his name and he asked him to write his name and date of birth on his notepad. Ramos wrote his name as Enrique Raul Ramos, according to Attison.
When Attison returned to his patrol car to run the name he was given, he saw the picture looked a lot like Ramos and had the physical description matched, the report said.
Attison issued a citation for speeding and Ramos signed the citation using the name he wrote on the notepad and was released.
On Tuesday, April 26, Attison was informed by Investigator Shane North that the driver had given his brother’s name when he issued the speeding citation on the 15th and that this has happened before.
Ramos was found to be unlicensed and had an active warrant for his arrest through Bowdon Police Department which was a traffic warrant, the report said.
Ramos was arrested Tuesday and charged with first degree forgery, identity fraud, false name and date of birth, speeding and driving while unlicensed.
He was released Wednesday from the Carroll County Jail on a $3,500 bond.
