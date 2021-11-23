A Carrollton man was arrested Monday by Carrollton Police Department on allegations of rape.
Quintavious Rutledge, 18, was charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, and aggravated sodomy.
On Monday, officers responded to a 911 call regarding sexual contact between Rutledge and a juvenile.
According to the charge, the juvenile was 10 years of age or younger.
Detectives then initiated an investigation into Rutledge’s conduct and developed probable cause to obtain warrants for his arrest.
Rutledge was then taken to the Carroll County jail. His bond has not been set, and officers say the investigation is still ongoing.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding this investigation or suspect may contact the Criminal Investigation Division at Carrollton Police Department.
