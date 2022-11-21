Law enforcement arrested a Peachtree Corners man Sunday on a warrant issued early August for a late July assault incident that occurred in Villa Rica.
On July 30, 2022, Villa Rica Police were notified of an incident that occurred at Hampton Court Apartments.
The officers discovered that the victim had met a male friend, later identified as Dareyon Javar Lawson, 26, of Peachtree Corners, and had invited him to her home to watch a movie. After the movie was over, the victim went upstairs and when she returned Lawson was allegedly naked and wanting to have sex.
As the victim tried to flee the apartment Lawson allegedly grabbed her, began to choke her and then raped her. He allegedly further stole the victim’s phone when he left the apartment, set fire to a bag of property owned by the victim, and caused damage to the apartment. Detective Rowan investigated this incident and on Aug. 8 warrants were issued for Lawson's arrest.
Lawson was arrested on Nov. 20 in relation to this incident. VRPD officials did not have details on how he was arrested at this time. Lawson’s charges include aggravated assault, rape, second degree criminal damage to property, theft by taking, battery, and third degree arson.
Lawson is currently in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
