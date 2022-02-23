A man was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant from 2019 for identity fraud.
A bank teller at the Synovus on South Park Street invited what she described as a “well-dressed black male” to her window for service after he entered the bank on Sept. 5, 2019 to cash a check even though he was not a customer, the report said.
The offender, Thornton Jonathan Simmons, 50, of Decatur, later identified through video and fingerprints, stated to the teller that he already knew about the $5 fee to cash a check without being a customer.
According to the police report, the teller described him as “over chatty, too nice, talking about his children and Hurricane Dorian” during the transaction. When she went to attempt to cash the check an override was needed, citing that the company has had fraudulent checks passed before.
The teller servicing Simmons alerted the head teller of this, who asked her if she checked the check. The teller replied that the check numbers were similar enough and the signature looked right from the previous check with the business.
She later told police that she did not study the name on the ID against the name on the check, but from glancing at it, she felt like they matched. The head teller cleared the override and provided Simmons with $492.46 in large bills as he requested, per the report.
It was not until later when the head teller noticed the alert on this account requested that each check be verified by phone. When she called the company they stated the check was fraudulent and they are “not that high in their check numbers.”
The check was from Yardtime Inc. with a Peachtree City address listed made out to Devaun R. Cain in the amount of $497.46.
Simmons is now in the Carroll County Jail charged with identity fraud after being denied bond.
