A Carrollton man was arrested in Mount Zion on drug charges after being on city property without permission.
On Thursday, Lieutenant Chris Parrish of the Mount Zion Police Department, turned onto Old Jacksonville Road after assisting with warrant service and observed a white Dodge parked on city property near the pumping station located near Harrison Road.
According to the police report, Parrish saw a man in front of the truck moving strangely as if he was having trouble controlling his body movements consistent with what Parrish knew from experience as being under the influence of methamphetamine or other stimulants.
With Parrish being familiar with past incidents at the location, he went out to investigate and speak with the man identified as Darwin Todd Sweetalla, of Carrollton. Parrish asked Sweetalla what he was doing in which replied “looking for arrowheads,” the report said.
After Sweetalla was asked if anyone was there with him, he replied that his uncle was on the property as well. There was a short search for his uncle and then Parrish and Sweetalla tried to call his phone, but it went straight to voicemail.
During this encounter Parrish noted that Sweetalla was still having trouble controlling his body movements. After not being able to reach anyone, Parrish told Sweetalla that he believed he was lying about someone being with him. He went on to explain that he needed the truth about what was going on.
According to the report, Sweetalla admitted he was the only one on the property and that his uncle was not there with him. He also admitted to driving to the property himself. During Parrish’s investigation dispatch advised that Sweetalla’s driver’s license was suspended.
Sweetalla was placed under arrest for driving while his license was suspended. Parrish proceeded to conduct a search and discovered a corner of a plastic baggie from his left front pants pocket with a “brown powder-like substance suspected to be heroin,” per the report.
Also while checking Sweetalla’s waistband, Parrish said he discovered a revolver. He was asked if he had a carry permit, Sweetalla said he did not, the report said. In the search, five blue pills were discovered suspected to be Clonazopam, a schedule IV controlled substance.
There was a “small round metal tin containing a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine and a one dollar bill folder up containing a small amount of a brown powder like substance suspected to be heroin,” Parrish’s report said.
Sweetalla was transported to the Carroll County Jail and charged with driving with suspended license, carrying pistol without carry permit, possession of heroin, possession of schedule IV drug, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of methamphetamine.
Sweetalla is still currently in jail after being denied bond.
