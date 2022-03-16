A Carroll County man was arrested this week in connection to a 2021 armed robbery.
On Nov. 10, 2021, at approximately 11:33 p.m, Officer Alec Uglum responded to Circle K, 1123 North Park Street, in reference to an armed robbery in progress.
Dispatch advised the responding officer at that time that two males were robbing the store clerk on duty at gunpoint. There was a description of the suspects given. One male was described as wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans, and a black handgun, while the other wore a black hoodie and brown pants.
Both men also were reportedly wearing ski masks. According to the police report, both men fled on foot and were believed to have entered a getaway vehicle at Spinnerz Family Skate Park.
There was a total of $205 stolen from the store.
On March 14, 2022, Carrollton police were able to arrest one of the alleged suspects, Winston Antonio Denmark, 27, of Carroll County.
Denmark was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and five counts of probation violation. He is being held in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
The other suspect in the armed robbery still has not been identified. This is an active investigation.
