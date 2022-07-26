A Carroll County man wanted for alleged computer child exploitation has been located and taken into custody.
Trevor Dean Picciano, 24, of Bremen, had an arrest warrant issued for him in early 2022 stemming from a 2020 child exploitation incident.
Near the end of 2020, the Carrollton Police Department was given a cyber tip from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in reference to child pornography.
Certain officers in the CPD are associated with the GBI through the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force. When the GBI receives a tip from the National Association for Exploited and Missing Children, they send it to the appropriate agency.
In this instance the ICAC team sent the cyber tip to Detective Seth Denney, of the CPD Cyber Crime Unit.
Denney said he obtained a search warrant for Picciano’s Carrollton address at the time of the incident and executed a “knock and talk” to interview Picciano, who gave permission to search his electronic devices at that time before even having knowledge of the warrant.
During Denney’s interview with Picciano, he admitted to downloading approximately 30 files of child pornography which included victims ages 2-10 years old. According to Denney, Picciano referred to the files as “disturbing.”
According to Denney, Picciano obtained these illegal files by using two fake screen names on social media accounts and requesting certain files from others who were participating in similar illegal activities.
According to Denney's report, Picciano cited “different fetishes” as his reasoning for these criminal acts.
Picciano is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail charged with computer child exploitation with no bail set.
