A Carrollton man was arrested for hunting deer at night Jan. 19, after being witnessed on City of Carrollton property without permission.
According to the police report, at approximately 5:40 a.m. GSP Cartersville dispatch notified Game Warden First Class Ryan Shorter of a night hunting complaint in Carroll County off Burwell Road.
After becoming aware that suspect Dwayne Steve Puckett, 38, of Carrollton was still in the same reported location, responding officer Cpl. Zack Hardy and Carroll County Deputies were en route to the area.
The complainant advised that “he saw a pick up truck enter onto the City of Carrollton property in the hours of darkness and shine flashlights into the fields consistent with deer hunting at night and from a vehicle.”
The suspected vehicle, a red 1996 Chevrolet pick-up truck, appeared to be stuck in the field and was sitting behind a closed gate next to Burwell Road.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects, the other being Judy Nicole Cannon, 35, of Carrollton on outstanding warrants out of Carroll and Coweta Counties prior to the arrival of Hardy.
Hardy continued with his investigation and proceeded to speak with the complainant. At that time, Hardy was informed that the complainant witnessed the suspects get out of the car and go over to the wood line with a flashlight.
After checking out the suspected vehicle, a pair of night vision goggles were recovered along with a rifle and ammunition.
Puckett was officially charged with hunting from a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, hunting without permission, and hunting deer at night.
When questioned by GWFC Brock Hoyt, Puckett denied that he was hunting deer at night and that the gun did not belong to him. Puckett claims to have been "just looking at animals with the night vision as he hunted the City of Carrollton property his whole life," per the report.
He is currently still incarcerated after being denied bond.
