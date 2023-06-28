DOUNWS-06-29-23 CRIME

Zacharey Harness

 Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

A Carrollton man has been arrested for using the gas card of his former employer to purchase gas for his personal use at several Douglas County gas stations.

Zacharey Harness, 25, is accused of using a gas card from GFL Environmental to make over $400 worth of gas purchases following his February termination from the company.