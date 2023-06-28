A Carrollton man has been arrested for using the gas card of his former employer to purchase gas for his personal use at several Douglas County gas stations.
Zacharey Harness, 25, is accused of using a gas card from GFL Environmental to make over $400 worth of gas purchases following his February termination from the company.
Harness is charged with 11 counts of financial transaction card fraud after purchasing 135 gallons of gas over a two month period on his former employee’s gas card.
According to the arrest warrants, Harness made $440.78 worth of gas purchases from March 13 through April 23 of this year.
He was fired from GFL on Feb. 21, 2023, according to an arrest warrant.
The largest purchase was for 15.98 gallons totaling $50.14 at a Chevron on Veterans Memorial Highway on March 29 around 1 p.m.
The first purchase Harness allegedly made following his termination was on March 7 for $31.76 at 2:35 p.m. at a Chevron on Chicago Ave.
Harness was arrested on June 22 and was denied bond during his first court appearance.
