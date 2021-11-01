A Carrollton man was arrested Halloween night by the Carrollton Police Department after they say he sexually assaulted two women.
Brandon Keith Rounsaville, 28, was charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of sodomy, and one count of aggravated sexual battery.
According to Carrollton police reports, officers were called to River Pointe Apartments at around 4:25 a.m. Monday.
There, two women had reported they had been sexually assaulted by a man who they believed was armed.
According to police reports, the two women were walking to a residence at the apartment complex when they were approached by a man, later identified as Rounsaville, in the breezeway.
The women allege that the man gave them the impression that he was armed, and allegedly forced them to undress and perform sexual acts on him.
While attempting to flee, one woman was forced to the ground causing visible injury. But, police say that the two women were ultimately able to escape and call for assistance.
Once Rounsaville was located and apprehended, he was taken to the Carroll County jail for booking. Authorities told the Times-Georgian on Monday, that the case remains ongoing.
Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Carroll County District Attorney’s Office. As of Monday, Rounsaville is still in jail. His bond has been denied.
