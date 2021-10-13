A Franklin man was arrested Oct. 11 after Carroll County deputies say they found cocaine in his car during a traffic stop.
Austun James Brown was charged with possession of cocaine and having no tag.
At approximately 6:45 p.m., deputies say they noticed a tan Chevrolet Silverado pass with no tag while patrolling in the area of South Park Street at the intersection of Roop Street.
According to a sheriff's office report, deputies then got behind the vehicle and turned on their blue lights to conduct a traffic stop.
When the vehicle came to a stop, deputies identified the driver as Brown.
While speaking with Brown, deputies said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Therefore, deputies asked Brown if he had any marijuana in the car. Brown said, “no, but I do smoke marijuana inside the vehicle.”
Due to the odor of marijuana, deputies asked Brown if it was okay to search him, and he said yes. During the search, deputies asked Brown if there was anything to be concerned about, and him told them that he had a bag of cocaine in his pocket.
According to the report, deputies did not find the cocaine inside Brown’s pocket. But Brown allegedly told deputies later that the cocaine was inside the vehicle's center console.
While searching the vehicle, deputies say they found a clear bag with white powder substance inside, which Brown said was cocaine.
Deputies then took the bag of suspected cocaine and placed it into an evidence bag. The report said no other substances were found while searching the vehicle.
Brown was then taken to the Carroll County Jail. As of Wednesday, Brown is still in jail. His bond has not been set.
