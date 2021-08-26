A Carrollton man was arrested on Aug. 25 by the Carrollton Police Department who said he was involved in a physical dispute with his son.
Police say Donald Dangel, 56, and Christian Dangel, 28, were engaged in a physical altercation that resulted in Christian bleeding from the mouth.
Christian told the officers that the incident began when he questioned his father about being drunk around his fiancé and two children the woman was babysitting.
After speaking with all witnesses, Donald was arrested and charged with battery and cruelty to children, third degree.
According to police reports, at approximately 7:27 p.m. on Aug. 25, officer Matthew Medert of the Carrollton PD, went to 227 Brumbelow Road Apartments to investigate a report about a physical dispute between two family members.
Medert said that when he arrived, he met with Christian, who appeared to have a busted lip and was bleeding from the mouth.
Christian then told Medert that his father, Donald, was still inside the home.
Medert said that immediately after stepping foot inside the home, he detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Donald as he spoke to him.
Medert also noted that Donald’s speech was slurred.
According to police reports, the incident began when Christian returned home from work around 7:27 p.m. and he saw that his father was intoxicated.
Christian alleges that Donald became very upset after he told Donald how much his drinking bothered him, especially since his fiancé was babysitting two children at the time.
Christian alleges that Donald then pushed him, so he pushed him back, causing Donald to fall to the ground.
Christian said that once Donald stood back up, he allegedly approached him again in a more threatening manner.
Christian alleges that Donald then swung a closed fist at him, missing his face. Christian said that he then swung back at Donald, striking him before telling Donald to leave him alone.
According to Christian, Donald allegedly began to throw household items at him as well as his fiancé.
According to police reports, Christian’s injuries were caused by being struck in the mouth by a plastic thermos.
The police report also states that Christian’s fiancé was also struck in the arm multiple items, but only received a small red mark that did not break the skin.
Medert said that when speaking with Donald, he admitted to throwing a television remote, but denied throwing any other items. Donald also denied causing physical harm to Christian.
Medert said he observed multiple items, including a plastic thermos and television remote, scattered about the home.
After speaking with the child witnesses, Medert determined that Christian’s actions towards his father were done in an attempt to prevent Donald from causing further harm to anyone in the residence.
For that reason, Medert said that Christian was not placed under arrest.
Medert said that he told Donald that he, however, was under arrest before placing him into handcuffs.
Donald was then transported to the Carroll County Jail, where he was charged with battery, and cruelty to children, third degree.
Christian told police he did not wish to prosecute Donald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.