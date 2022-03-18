Villa Rica police officers arrested a man in connection to the abuse of an infant.

On March 13, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers of the Villa Rica Police Department responded to the report of a possible child abuse involving a 4-month-old baby.

The infant victim received treatment at a local hospital before being transported to an Atlanta area hospital for further treatment.

Upon their arrival, VRPD officers and detectives conducted interviews and gathered evidence which developed into a multi-day investigation.

During the course of the investigation, VRPD gathered sufficient evidence to secure arrest warrants for Demonte Burke-Agan for aggravated battery and cruelty to children, 1st degree.

Burke-Agan was arrested and transported to the Carroll County Jail where he remains without bond. The infant remains hospitalized at press time.

