A Villa Rica man was behind bars on Monday after lawmen say he impersonated a deputy in order to collect donations he then used for himself.
William Merritt, 57, was being held in the Haralson County Jail charged with theft by deception, failure to appear — both misdemeanors — and impersonating a public officer or employee — a felony.
He was picked up at a church in Temple when one of the Haralson County investigators recognized Merritt sitting in a pew at his church on Sunday morning. The investigator called Sheriff Stacy Williams, who came to the church personally to make the arrest.
Williams said the arrest happened outside in back of the church. The pastor of the church told Merritt that somebody wanted to see him outside; when Merritt came out, Williams arrested him.
“I looked at him, I said, ‘Sir, you know why I’m here?’ ” Williams said, Merritt bowed his head and answered, “ ‘Yes, sir.’ I didn’t even have to tell him.”
Haralson County Investigator Heather Mecillas said that Merritt solicited donations by saying he was a deputy with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office. Mecillas said he would call local businesses and tell them the Sheriff’s Office had started a new initiative to raise money for hotel rooms for local families down on their luck.
“The business would go there, or they would call on the phone and pay for the hotel; then he would check in,” Mecillas said. “He went by the name Deputy Steve.”
Law enforcement has identified two businesses Merritt had allegedly spoken to; only one paid for a hotel room, Mecillas said.
So far, authorities know Merritt was allegedly able to talk people out of more than $700 in hotel room charges, Mecillas said. They know the scheme stretched back to at least Jan. 9, she said.
The department started hearing stories about the scheme about a week or two ago. So Williams posted an announcement on the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Jan. 29 warning area residents of someone impersonating a deputy and trying to collect money. He asked anyone who had been approached to call the office.
“We did that,” Williams said. “And we started getting people calling in.”
Williams said that he recognized Merritt when he arrested him outside the church. He’d met him about two months ago.
“I was answering a call and he came up to me and said, “Hey, Mr. Williams, congratulations on getting sheriff,” Williams said. “He said, ‘Hey, I’d like to come up there and get a job. I’d like to be a jailer.’ ”
The city of Tallapoosa and Cleburne County, Alabama, both have outstanding warrants for Merritt’s arrest. The city of Temple is investigating a complaint of a man impersonating a Temple officer that they believe may involve Merritt. Bond in Haralson County had been set for $25,000 on Monday.
Willliams said that if someone solicits donations in the name of an agency like the Sheriff’s Office, it would be safer for the person contacted to get a name and phone number to call them back. Then, take the time to verify with the agency that it is collecting donations.
“We would never go out and solicit like that,” he said.
