A man was arrested Wednesday after being located by deputies and the Marshall service at an address in Bremen.
There were two arrest warrants for Christopher Mooney, 44, since Jan. 24 for child molestation and sexual battery. He also had a violation of probation.
This came on after deputies met with the mother of seven year old victim in reference to an alleged sexual assault that occurred on or about Dec. 21, 2021. Investigators attended a forensic interview with the victim at the Child Advocacy Center.
During the interview, the victim disclosed that she spent the night with her best friend, an eight-year old female, who lived with her father and her father’s friend, Christopher Mooney. According to the report, the victim stated that she and her friend were scared because of a bad dream and asked the friend’s father if they could sleep in his room.
The father told them no and sent them back to bed. The girls then asked Mooney if they could sleep in his room for the same reason and he said yes, according to the report.
Both girls made a pallet on the floor and went to sleep. Sometime during the night, the victim woke up and asked Mooney if she could sleep in his bed and he said yes, per the report. The victim then fell asleep while Mooney was watching Tiktok videos.
The victim then woke up in the early morning and Mooney was allegedly rubbing her vagina under her clothing. The victim reported that she told him to stop five times and had to call her friend before he would let her go, according to the report.
On Jan. 24, officers asked Mooney to come and speak with them, but he said he would come the next day, the report said. A deputy was sent to go ahead and pick Mooney up the same day, but when the deputy arrived at the residence all of Mooney’s belongings were moved out and nowhere to be found.
He is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bail set.
