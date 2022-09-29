On Sept. 26, Carroll County deputies responded to a residence in the 20 block of Holly Drive in reference to a burglary that had just occurred.
According to the report, the complainant told deputies that her neighbor called her stating that a black car was in the driveway and a man had gone to the front door and forced entry into her home. The victim was down the road at her other residence, so she and her husband arrived while the vehicle was still in the driveway, per the report.
According to the report, the husband yelled at a man, later identified as Troy Garrett, 51, of Bowdon, to drop some items in his hand which were determined to be miscellaneous tools and a red first aid kit. The victim was able to identify Garrett from his driver’s license photo after deputies ran the tag number on the vehicle that was in her driveway and described the woman who she saw in the car as well.
The responding deputies spoke with Deputy Addison, who had dealt with Garrett in an incident a week prior. Addison advised that Shelby Farmer was present with Garrett during his incident. The victim was shown Farmer’s driver’s license photo and was able to identify her as well, per the report.
Two deputies on the scene advised of a location Garrett may be and upon arrival to that location, deputies located Garrett, Farmer and Bridget Carroll, 50, of Carrollton. Garrett and Farmer were asked to step out of the vehicle to answer questions. Garrett was Mirandized and agreed to answer, per the report.
According to the report, Garrett admitted to being on Holly Drive, but claimed it was for the purpose of collecting money he was owed and thought he was at the right residence. Garrett told police that he found the first aid kit outside and left the property when the owners arrived as they requested.
According to the report, Farmer said she was on Holly Drive with Garrett because he was collecting money, but did not see what occurred after he exited the vehicle because she was “on the phone not paying attention.”
Garrett was placed under arrest for and charged with first degree burglary for forced entry into the home and theft by taking for attempting to take the first aid kit. According to the report, he consented to a search of his vehicle.
At the time of the search Farmer was asked to remove her belongings and so was Carroll. Farmer was asked if Carroll was on Holly Drive with them and she answered yes. For this reason Carroll’s information was run through the system, per the report.
Dispatch advised that Carroll was wanted for “failure to appear on dangerous drugs through CCSO.” She was then placed under arrest.
Garrett and Carroll were transported to the Carroll County Jail. Garrett was released Thursday on a $5,500 bond and Carroll is still incarcerated but has a $4,500 bond.
