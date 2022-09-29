On Sept. 26, Carroll County deputies responded to a residence in the 20 block of Holly Drive in reference to a burglary that had just occurred.

According to the report, the complainant told deputies that her neighbor called her stating that a black car was in the driveway and a man had gone to the front door and forced entry into her home. The victim was down the road at her other residence, so she and her husband arrived while the vehicle was still in the driveway, per the report.

