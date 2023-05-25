The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jordan Van Horn, 35, of Blue Ridge, Georgia, on May 20, 2023, after he allegedly broke into a Carrollton residence and took a can of Coca-Cola.
According to the incident report, CCSO Deputy Zach Butler responded to a theft off of Diamond Court at 6:30 p.m. on May 20. While in route, Butler was informed by dispatch that the victim said that an unknown male came into his home, took an item, fled on foot, but left his black Ford Ranger in his driveway at the Diamond Court residence.
Upon arriving at the home, Deputy Butler met with the complainant who said he and his wife were in the upstairs of their residence when his wife heard a noise from the basement. When the complainant went to investigate the noise he saw a male wearing blue jeans and sweating profusely. When the complainant asked the male why he came into his home, the man responded, “They told me to be here.”
The suspect then ran from the scene on foot toward Cross Plains Hulett Road.
Deputy Butler stated that he then observed a 2022 Black Ford Ranger in the driveway that had an Oklahoma tag. He ran the tag and it came back belonging to Jordan River Van Horn. Butler proceeded to pass the information to all responding units that were searching the area.
The complainant told Butler that he noticed some of the items in the garage were moved by the suspect, but nothing appeared to have been taken. He also advised the deputy that two of his window locks were released by the suspect.
Deputy Butler had dispatch call a wrecker for the vehicle. Prior to the vehicle being towed, Butler conducted a search and found a can of Coca-Cola sitting in the vehicle. Butler picked up the empty can and observed condensation on the can. The complainant informed Butler that he had an entire fridge full of Coca-Cola and believed that it was his after checking.
Also according to the report, CCSO Deputy Kevin Johnson observed a male matching the description that was provided walking out of the woods on Cross Plains Hulett Road. Johnson asked for the man’s ID and was provided with a Georgia driver’s license with a matching name and date of birth. Johnson placed Van Horn in handcuffs and located the keys to a Ford which matched the Ranger parked at the house. When asked where his vehicle was, Van Horn pointed towards Diamond Court and said, “Back over that way.”
Van Horn was charged with misdemeanor Criminal Trespass and Burglary First Degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.