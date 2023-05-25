The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jordan Van Horn, 35, of Blue Ridge, Georgia, on May 20, 2023, after he allegedly broke into a Carrollton residence and took a can of Coca-Cola.

According to the incident report, CCSO Deputy Zach Butler responded to a theft off of Diamond Court at 6:30 p.m. on May 20. While in route, Butler was informed by dispatch that the victim said that an unknown male came into his home, took an item, fled on foot, but left his black Ford Ranger in his driveway at the Diamond Court residence.

