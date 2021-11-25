A Villa Rica man was arrested Wednesday by Villa Rica police for leaving a bite mark on a woman’s upper arm.
Elvis Marte-Paulino was charged with battery (family violence), criminal trespass, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone calls, and cruelty to children, third degree.
At approximately 11:16 p.m., officers arrived to River Trace subdivision in reference to a domestic dispute.
According to the police report, Marte-Paulino and an adult woman were engaged in a verbal argument that eventually turned into a physical altercation.
Police say the altercation resulted in the victim having a bite mark on her upper arm.
At some point during the incident, police say the victim attempted to open a window to call out for help, but alleges that Marte-Paulino prevented the window from being open.
When the victim did call out for help, a juvenile within the residence attempted to contact 911 by phone, but says Marte-Paulino took the phone away from the juvenile and broke it, ceasing the call to law enforcement.
After conducting interviews and gathering information, officers say there was probable cause for Marte-Paulino’s arrest.
Marte-Paulino was then taken to the Carroll County jail. As of Thursday, Marie-Paulino is still in jail, his bond has not been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.