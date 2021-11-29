A Stone Mountain man was arrested Sunday by Carrollton police for attempting to enter into people’s vehicle.
Darrell Willis was charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, loitering, and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
At approximately 1:49 p.m., officers were called to a residence at Austin Avenue in reference to an entering auto in progress.
According to police report, contact was made at the residence with a Black male who officers say partially matched the description.
The male, later identified as Willis, told officers that he entered a vehicle to find a cup to “take a leak in.” Additionally, Willis told officers that he did not live at the residence and was intoxicated.
Officers say further investigation revealed that Willis was believed to have entered a vehicle at another residence within the same neighborhood.
According to the police report, the complainant told officers he saw a 'Black male with a black sweater on tugging on door handles."
Willis was then taken to the Carroll County jail. As of Monday, Willis is still in jail and his bond has not been set.
